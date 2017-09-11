Outcry After Police Take Berkeley Hot Dog Vendor’s Money

Filed Under: Berkeley

BERKELEY (CBS13/AP) — A University of California police officer’s decision to confiscate a vendor’s money for selling hot dogs on a Berkeley sidewalk without a permit has sparked an outcry.

Video of the incident on Saturday outside of a football game led to an online fundraising campaign for the vendor that had raised more than $36,000 as of Monday.

In the clip, a bystander questions the officer’s decision to confiscate the man’s money as unfair. The officer says the vendor is operating without a permit.

UC Police Sgt. Sabrina Reich told KTVU-TV  that the officer took $60 that the vendor was suspected of having earned illegally and booked the money into evidence.

A GoFundMe set up for the vendor has already raised more than $38,000 as of Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch