Pope Francis: If Trump Is Pro-Life, He Should Re-Think DACA Decision

WASHINGTON (CBS) – Pope Francis is voicing his opposition to President Donald Trump’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that offered protections to young immigrants.
According to an interview with Reuters, the Pope – who has criticized Trump’s policies before – was asked by journalists aboard the papal plane returning from his overseas trip to Colombia about his reaction to the latest policy shift.
“One hopes that is re-thought somewhat,” replied the Pontiff.
Francis also tied DACA to the president’s claim that he’s “pro-life.”
“[President Trump] presents himself as a pro-life man,” Francis said. “If he is a good pro-lifer, he should understand that the family is the cradle of life and you must defend its unity.”
Francis told reporters that it was important for young people to have roots, referring to the program’s previous rulings that deferred deportations for those who arrived to the U.S. before the age of sixteen.
