(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
SARITA, Texas (AP) – U.S. Border Patrol officials say a Mexican national has been arrested aboard a bus in South Texas after bundles of heroin and methamphetamine worth more than $450,000 were found taped to his body.
A Border Patrol officer inspecting the bus at a checkpoint at Sarita, on U.S. Highway 77 about 95 miles north of the Texas-Mexico border at Brownsville, noticed what appeared to be odd shaped bulges around a man’s waist.
The bulges turned out to be bundles of the drugs taped to the man’s body.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.
A million taped to his body. Wow and the officer turned in 450,000, not bad.