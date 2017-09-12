(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

SARITA, Texas (AP) – U.S. Border Patrol officials say a Mexican national has been arrested aboard a bus in South Texas after bundles of heroin and methamphetamine worth more than $450,000 were found taped to his body.

A Border Patrol officer inspecting the bus at a checkpoint at Sarita, on U.S. Highway 77 about 95 miles north of the Texas-Mexico border at Brownsville, noticed what appeared to be odd shaped bulges around a man’s waist.

The bulges turned out to be bundles of the drugs taped to the man’s body.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments
  1. alphawolf1 (@alphawolf1) says:
    September 12, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    A million taped to his body. Wow and the officer turned in 450,000, not bad.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch