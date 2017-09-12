Moments Of Silence, Reading Of Names Mark 16th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Holding photos and reading names of loved ones lost 16 years ago, 9/11 victims’ relatives, survivors, rescuers and others have gathered at the World Trade Center memorial to mark the anniversary of the terror attacks that changed the nation.
Monday’s commemoration began with a moment of silence and tolling bells at 8:46 a.m. It’s the time when American Airlines Flight 11 slammed into the World Trade Center’s north tower.
Former FDNY Deputy Chief Rich Alles remembers and at each Sept. 11th anniversary ceremony, uses all his strength to hold himself together.
“I can let it get very difficult but I discipline myself not to do that,” he told CBS2’s Dick Brennan. “I lost several extremely close friends of mine, many friends, many colleagues. I probably knew close to three-quarters of the firefighters that got killed that day.”