SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An officer-involved shooting in Sacramento ended with a suspect and a K-9 officer injured.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday near Marysville and Los Robles Boulevards in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood.

Investigators say a man in a truck rammed a gate at a police facility.

Scene near the police gate that was rammed. (Credit: Sacramento Police Department)

The truck drove into the parking lot and crashed into an empty parked patrol vehicle, then continued into the neighborhood and crashed into the front yard of a home.

That’s when officers and a K-9 unit moved in. A struggle between the K-9 and suspect resulted in the dog suffering two lacerations. The officer then fired their weapon and struck the suspect.

However, the suspect kept running onto Sheldon Street and assaulted an individual in a yard with a metal pipe and stole that person’s keys to their vehicle.

Scene where the suspect crashed after ramming into a police gate. (Credit: Sacramento Police Department)

He tried to get away but was fought off by that victim and was finally arrested.

The unidentified suspect is in the hospital listed in critical but stable condition; the police K-9 was rushed to a veterinarian to be treated for cuts.

K-9 officer Reno is being treated at a local veterinary hospital. He’s said to be in stable condition and is awaiting surgery.

  1. alphawolf1 (@alphawolf1) says:
    September 12, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    A K-9 is a dog trained to attack. It’s not a human and can’t speak or reason. It attacks pure and simple. It’s not an officer, it’s an animal.

