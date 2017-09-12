Smuggled Bengal Tiger Cub Gets New Playmate At San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Bengal tiger cub that a California teenager bought on the streets of Tijuana and was seized when he tried to bring it into the United States has a new playmate at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports a nine-week-old Sumatran tiger cub was flown from the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. on Monday to join the other cub.

Zoo officials say the tiger’s mother became increasingly aggressive to the male cub and reunification became impossible.

The Bengal cub was confiscated last month after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials found it inside an 18-year-old’s car. U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service officials took custody of the cub and handed the male cat over to the care of the Safari Park.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

