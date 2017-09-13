California Lawmakers To Vote On Measures Protecting DACA Students

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The fight over DACA continues – and here in California on Wednesday, lawmakers could vote on measures to protect undocumented students.
The announcements come in the wake of the Trump Administration’s decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Among other bills, lawmakers will vote on two big measures:
One is a bill that protects dreamers from potential action by the federal government.
Another is a plan to set aside $30 million to defend them.
Lawmakers will reconvene Wednesday morning for votes on those measures and several others.