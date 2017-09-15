GRANITE BAY (CBS13) — Local school children are stepping up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey by raising money to send to school kids in Texas.
Oakhills Elementary School in Granite Bay began a Coin Drive once they saw a school in Katy, Texas–devastated by the storm.
“Anything that’s in a school that we think about,” Oakhills Principal Sarah O’Brien tells CBS 13, “any teachers’ supplies, curriculum, books, furniture, anything we need on a daily basis for school–they lost everything.”
The project is an ongoing effort by Oakhills and Principal O’Brien to teach compassion and caring to her kids.
It’s being met with open arms.
Third-grader Cassidy Stewart tells us, “I think it’s amazing because all those kids who lost their homes are getting some money for help.”
Money they all know is secondary to the love these kids are sending to victims of Hurricane Harvey.