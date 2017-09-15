Getting Answers Road Tour: What’s Up With The Parking Problems At Sacramento State?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Parking is on the minds of Sacramento State students these days. Or shall we say, the lack of parking.

That was the one and only big topic of our Friday night Getting Answers Road Tour.

Students tell us it takes between 45 minutes to an hour to find a parking spot–and they’re getting tired of it.

The problem has to do with spaces that were taken away to make way for new buildings on campus.

A 1,700 space parking garage on campus is going up, but it’s not quite done.

We wanted to know when it might get up and running to ease the parking crunch.

“They anticipate this structure will take about a semester or maybe a little bit more,” Parking Services Senior Director Tony Lucas tells us.

That means by late January, the structure should be open for business.

In the meantime, Sac State officials urge students to use the Parking App designed to let them know where spaces are available or use other lots off-campus. There is a shuttle service from a huge parking lot about a mile and a half from the University.