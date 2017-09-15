San Francisco Giants 1B Brandon Belt Sells Bay Area Mansion

Filed Under: Brandon Belt, First Baseman, house, mansion, MLB, San Francisco Giants, Sells

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt recently sold his Alamo, CA mansion on Sept. 11 for $3.5 million, which he purchased back in January for $3.45, per the Los Angeles Times.

he 5,670 square foot home in a gated community has five bedrooms and five baths with a wrap-around porch, sweeping staircase and a large in-law unit among many other amenities.

Belt, 29, has been the subject of some trade rumors. The Giants reportedly only had three untouchable players prior to the trade deadline. Belt wasn’t one of them, per Jon Morosi of MLB.com,

His salary is scheduled to jump from $2.8 million this year to $16 million in each of the next four seasons.

