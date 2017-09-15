President Donald Trump’s dealing with Democrats have not gone over well with many of his most fervent of fans.
After news broke Thursday that Trump was talking with Democratic congressional leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi about a possible deal over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, his base took to Twitter to show how they felt betrayed.
The feelings of betrayal may boil down to how building a wall was a core promise during Trump’s presidential campaign.
Wednesday, the Democratic leaders announced their deal with Trump would make DACA’s protections of young immigrants permanent – a deal that excludes building the wall.
Trump, the next day, denied that a deal had been reached on DACA and wrote “Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent.” However, the president also told reporters a little later in the day that “the wall will come later.”
Several videos of Trump supporters burning their hats have since been posted to Twitter.
Last week, Trump also surprised Republicans and many of his supporters by reaching a deal with congressional Democrats to raise the debt limit.