Man Suspected Of Trying To Kidnap Woman In Auburn Arrested

AUBURN (CBS13) – It’s not unusual to see people walking around in the early morning hours in this area of Auburn. But what is unusual, locals say, is what happened here last Thursday morning to a woman as she walked to her car.

“I had an officer come to my business the next day and wanted to see if I’d heard anything,” said Brian Twardus, who owns a fitness studio.

The parking lot in front of Twardus’ Auburn business district’s studio is where police say a man tried to kidnap a woman early Thursday morning.

“Right there it happened right in front,” Twardus said.

Police say that woman immediately called Auburn police telling officers a man grabbed her and threatened her, but she was able to break free and get into her vehicle. Police say the suspect tried to get in, but she was able to drive away.

It’s an incident that has rattled many in this small community.

The suspect was tracked down Sunday morning by Placer County sheriff’s deputies after releasing video surveillance photos from the bar and of the vehicle.

Jason Lee Lott, a 50-year-old Citrus Heights resident, was found in the 1200 block of Athens Avenue in Lincoln. He was arrested on charges of attempted kidnapping.

Police say this type of crime isn’t seen here – a town where locals know one another and tourists come to visit the historic area.

Lott was booked in the Placer County Jail is being held on $260,000 bail.