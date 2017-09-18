Young Immigrants Shout Down Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi

Sacramento Rainbow Chamber of Commerce Scholarship & Awards DinnerThe Sacramento Rainbow Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 15th anniversary Thursday, Sept. 14, at the 2017 Crystal Gala Scholarship and Awards Dinner held at Dante Club. Honorees included 2017 Rainbow Chamber Business Leaders of the Year Steven Walker of Fast Break Tech and Jason Russell of Russell CPAs, as well as SMUD Supplier Diversity Advocate Lori Okamoto, who received a special Leadership in Action Award, and nine students who received Rainbow Chamber Foundation scholarships. Proceeds of live and silent auctions presented by Steve Godfryd of Pacific Auction Co. will benefit the Rainbow Chamber Foundation Scholarship Fund. Guests capped off the evening at a Studio 54-themed VIP after-party.