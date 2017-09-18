SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After being slowed down by the recession, Sacramento State University is finally getting its brand new science center.
Officials broke ground on the $90 million complex Monday on a campus that hasn’t seen a new education building go up in 17 years.
The science complex will include a 2,500-square-foot planetarium. Spectators will get a full-dome, high-definition show. Also, there will be 30 cutting-edge biology and chemistry labs.
Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen tells CBS13 the building will attract more students to campus, but he doesn’t stop there.
Nelsen says, “I think not only to be Hornets but to be scientists. We need scientists in America today. Science drives our economy. They’ll become doctors as well, and they'll become the future of what we're trying to do. I expect one or two astronauts to pass through here."
Nelsen says 90 percent of students will have a class or two at the new building.
The money to build the structure will come from California State University funds and private donors.
It’s scheduled to be open in June of 2019.