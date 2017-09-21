SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One in 10 people over the age of 65 have Alzheimer’s or dementia. There is no cure, and the numbers are expected to rise dramatically in the years to come.
For that reason, and more, thousands will take part in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday at Capitol Park on the State Capitol grounds in Sacramento.
We spoke with one man who will be there, walking in memory of three women in his life—he’s lost to the dreaded disease.
Ahmed Ortiz lost his aunt, grandmother, and mother to Alzheimer’s.
Ortiz tells CBS13, “The terrible thing about Alzheimer’s is you just kind of lose the person while they’re still there.”
While he’s still here, Ahmed plans to fight to find a cure.
The Saturday event will highlight the services available to families struggling with the disease, and ways to help caregivers as well.
Ahmed ends by saying, “We have a duty to try to help each other out.”
If you’d like to help or take part in the walk, go to this site.