Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys discussed what Major League Baseball should do to make it safer for fans, after a toddler was injured at Yankees Stadium yesterday. Next, Steve Berman, Bay Area Sports Guy, joined the guys to talk about the San Francisco 49ers and the trouble they have at Levi’s Stadium to bring in fans. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys started with, “One Small Thought,” and broke down the AFC. The guys also talked about Richard Sherman’s comments about injury reports, and the real reason why teams are required to have them. They also talked about Charles Barkley’s comments about the schedule changes in the NBA. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Nate Lundy, The Fantasy Football Hour, joined the guys for their weekly segment to get your Fantasy Football team set. The guys then previewed some of the NFL games this Sunday, and talked about tonight’s Thursday Night Football game and the attendance problem of the 49ers. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

