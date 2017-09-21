Detectives: 3 Women Ran Prostitution Business At Roseville Apartment

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Three women have been arrested in Roseville on prostitution charges, police say.
According to the Roseville Police Department, detectives were tipped off last week about some suspicious activity going on at an apartment along the 700 block of Gibson Drive. Random men were reportedly paying short visits to the apartment.
Police say the men even mistakenly knocked on neighbors’ doors.
Detectives soon discovered several ads on a prostitution advertising website.
An undercover sting was soon organized by detectives and, last Thursday, three women who lived at the apartment were arrested.Wisa Khutchon, 39, Bunyaporn Kumpo, 40, and Junjira Muangnart, 52, are facing numerous prostitution-related charges.
Police have not released the suspects’ photos due to the ongoing investigation.