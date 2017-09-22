Hour 1

On the Friday edition of The Grant Napear Show, Grant flew solo today with Doug being out for the day. Listen as Grant opened the show with how he was wrong about Thursday nights game between the 49’ers and Rams actually being exciting, how he is excited about Kings Media day coming up on Monday and why no one is watching baseball?

Hour 2

MMQB’s Andy Benoit joined Grant in hour two of the show and broke down what he felt is the best team no one is talking about, why he believes Jared Goff will be a hot and cold QB this year, how he thinks the Raiders defense has some aspects to build on and why he thinks the Panthers will struggle without Greg Olson.

Hour 3

Former coach and current CBS Sports Network Analyst joined Grant n Friday to preview the weekend slate in the NCAA. Hear Houston speak about Oklahoma St’s powerful offense, Oklahoma being the most impressive team to him this season so far and why the next two following week’s will be crucial week’s during the season. Plus Grant gives his picks for the week in the NFL, including his lock of the week and upset of the week.

Hour 4

In hour four Grant discusses the news and notes around the NBA with Carmelo Anthony expanding his teams he wouldn’t mind be traded to along with spoke to Michael Wagaman of the Silver & Black Illustrated about the Redskins vs Raiders game.