SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department has released body camera footage of an officer saving a suicidal woman.
The incident happened Wednesday at the bridge over Highway 160 on Northgate Boulevard.
An officer arrived at the scene a little after 4:30 p.m. to investigate an apparently suicidal person who looked to be ready to jump off the bridge. The officer found a woman on the ledge and started talking to her.
The officer continued to try and build a rapport with the woman, but she appeared to ignore him.
After a few minutes, the woman climbed back over the ledge. The officer saw his opportunity and decided to act – running at the woman and tackling her, holding her until more officers could show up to help.
The woman was later safely taken to a hospital. Neither she nor the officer were hurt in the incident.
Body camera video of the incident has been released by the police department.
Police say the incident showed the importance of the year training they get on dealing with people experiencing a crisis.