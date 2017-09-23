3 Homes Destroyed by Estate Fire North Of Vacaville

Filed Under: CalFire, Estate Fire, Fire, Solano County, Vacaville, Wild Fire

VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three homes and several other structures were destroyed in a small wildfire near Vacaville in Northern California.

The California Department of Fire and Forestry says the wind-driven fire was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday and quickly grew to 55 acres.

Department spokeswoman Lynne Tolmachoff says the fire on the edge of a subdivision destroyed three homes, numerous outbuildings and two RV’s.

The area north of Vacaville, a city 30 miles southwest of Sacramento, was under a red flag warning of fire weather conditions, including up to 30 mph wind gusts.

The as of 3 P.M. fire is 65 percent contained. Its cause is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch