SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadive responded Sunday evening to President Trump’s recent comments about Professional Athletes kneeling or sitting during the National Anthem in protest.
Ranadive released the following statement:
“I have a deep respect for our nation’s unwavering commitment to free speech and support all Americans’ right to freely express themselves. The President’s recent comments are deeply disappointing, because our focus should be on fostering a culture of sensitivity and inclusion. Our mission at the Sacramento Kings has always been to unite our community and use our platform to create positive change, so we continue to stand with our players, and all people, who use their platform to raise awareness and make Sacramento and our country proud.”
Ranadive, who is Indian-born and immigrated to the United States and is the first NBA franchise owner of Indian descent, took over the Sacramento Kings in 2013.
The Kings owner released his statement after President Trump tweeted criticism of professional athletes who did not stand during the national anthem in a day-long tweet-storm on Sunday.