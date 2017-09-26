Cat Burglars: Robbers Break Into California Home, Steal A Cat

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) — A pair of robbers in Northern California has given new meaning to the term cat burglars.

Police say Oleksandr Mirza and Ching Yen literally stole a cat after breaking into an apartment in San Bruno, and pepper-spraying a resident.

The San Bruno Police Department says that hours after the robbery officers in San Francisco arrested Mirza and Yen.

It says one of the suspects used pepper spray on the victim during the home-invasion robbery Saturday.

Both 26-year-old suspects were booked in the San Mateo County jail on robbery, burglary, unlawful use of tear gas and conspiracy charges.

Police did not say if the pet was the intended target of the robbery. A call seeking more details was not immediately returned.

