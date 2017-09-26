Call Kurtis: Kitchen Counter Saga Finally Ends

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton woman was upset after spending thousands of dollars for new kitchen countertops that she says didn’t perform as expected.

Marianne Duncan says the owner William Lawton of the Tile Outlet in Stockton ignored her. When we contacted him, he ignored us. So she took him to court.

Called before a civil court judge, the elusive William Lawton answers to claims he sold crummy countertops.

“Everything stains it, or makes ring or chips in it,” said former customer Marianne Duncan.

The etched-in coffee cup spots are not what Duncan expected to see just months after putting the quartz kitchen countertops.

Every time she walked into her kitchen, Duncan says, “It is a constant reminder that I feel I was sold a bill of goods.”

She says Lawton would not respond to her request to replace the $3,600 she spent on the countertops at his store. So Duncan took Lawton to court.

Before the two parties left the courtroom, Judge Sparks ordered Lawton to fix Duncan’s countertops.

Judge: “Mr. Lawton. You are going to remove and replace the kitchen and hall bathroom counters with new quartz with a 10-year warranty on all materials and labor.”

Lawton agreed.

Duncan told us that Lawton met his deadline and kept good on his promise getting brand new backsplash and countertops.

She is thrilled with the outcome. “Everything is neat and clean and guaranteed for 15 years,” said Duncan.

If you are in the market for countertops, expert David Kunhel with Silverado Stone Design tells us you should only buy material that a manufacturer warranties for at least 10-years.

Kunhel says before making an investment customers should consider getting a sample and test it around the house by putting cups on it, to see how it performs.