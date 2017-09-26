Rapper Young Dolph Reportedly Injured In Hollywood Shooting

LOS ANGELES (CBS13) – A rapper has been injured in a shooting in Hollywood on Tuesday.
Young Dolph, a 32-year-old Memphis native, was reportedly shot and rushed to the hospital, TMZ reports.
The shooting happened near Hollywood and Highland intersection, outside of a shoe store. Officers reportedly responded almost immediately after the shooting.
Authorities have not commented on Young Dolph’s condition.
One person has reportedly detained in connection to the shooting.
Young Dolph, who had his 2016 debut album peak at number 49 on the Billboard 200 chart, is no stranger to gun violence. Earlier this year, his SUV was shot at more than 100 times in Charlotte, N.C.
