Hour 1

The Sacramento Kings have extended GM Vlade Divacs and picked up coach Joerger’s 4th year option today. Listen as Doug and Grant talk about the moves and how it is a great to have both of them on board. Plus the fellas talk Rick Pitino being put on paid leave and spoke to Lincoln Kennedy about the Raiders.

 

 

Hour 2

Former scout and current football analyst Chris Landry of LandryFootball.com joined Doug and Grant for his weekly appearance on the “Landry Report” in hour two. Hear Chris give his thoughts on the Jared Goff and his week to week improvements, how the Raiders match up against the Denver Broncos and what may be wrong with Cam Newton, plus a lot more.

 

Hour 3

In hour three of the show the fellas talk about MLB’s final days of the season, who is playing well down the stretch and preview some of the proposed match ups to happen in the first round. Also Grant breaks down Donovan McNabb’s career and tells why he believes he is not a big game player.

 

 

Hour 4

