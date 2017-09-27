VOTE: Do you like California moving up the presidential primary to March?
WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Rangers Searching For Climbers After Rockslide At Yosemite’s El Capitan

Filed Under: Yosemite National Park
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA - JULY 20: The El Capitan rock formation stands on July 21, 2014 in Yosemite National Park, California. Yosemite is among California's biggest tourist destinaitons. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA - JULY 20: The El Capitan rock formation stands on July 21, 2014 in Yosemite National Park, California. Yosemite is among California's biggest tourist destinaitons. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS13) — Park rangers and helicopters are searching for climbers after a rockslide at a popular Yosemite National Park location.

The slide happened just before 2 p.m. on the East Buttress climbing route of El Capitan.

Witnesses reported seeing rocks falling from the top of El Capitan, creating a large dust cloud afterward.

Crews are seraching for climbers who may have been injured in the slide. There is no word on how many people were on the route at the time, or any possible injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch