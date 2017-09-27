Rangers Searching For Climbers After Rockslide At Yosemite’s El Capitan

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS13) — Park rangers and helicopters are searching for climbers after a rockslide at a popular Yosemite National Park location.
The slide happened just before 2 p.m. on the East Buttress climbing route of El Capitan.
Witnesses reported seeing rocks falling from the top of El Capitan, creating a large dust cloud afterward.
Crews are seraching for climbers who may have been injured in the slide. There is no word on how many people were on the route at the time, or any possible injuries.