LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say a 21-year-old man killed his boyfriend and then stuffed the victim’s body in a closet as his family frantically searched for him.

Los Angeles County prosecutors said Wednesday that Christian Ortiz was charged with murder. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Authorities allege Ortiz killed his boyfriend, Brayan Rodriguez, a 20-year-old student at University of California, San Diego on Sept. 22.

Rodriguez’s family and friends had plastered their neighborhood with missing person fliers and searched for him for days.

Prosecutors say Rodriguez’s body was discovered two days later in Ortiz’s closet. Sheriff’s investigators have said they believe he was strangled.

Ortiz is being held on $2 million bail. He’s due back in court in November.

