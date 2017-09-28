Stars, Former Playmates React To Death Of Hugh Hefner

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Reaction to the death of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner:

– “Hef changed my life. He made me the person I am today. I couldn’t be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever.” – former Hefner girlfriend and Playboy model Kendra Wilkinson in a statement.

– “RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people’s lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud.” – television personality and former Playboy model Jenny McCarthy on Twitter.

– “RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo” – reality star Kim Kardashian on Twitter.

– “I had a number of great conversations … with Hugh Hefner. Was such an interesting man. True legend. What an end of an era!” – actor Rob Lowe on Twitter.

– “thank u for picking me and Bringing me into the magical world of Playboy ! I just can’t stop crying and I can’t imagine how many bunnies are crying for u too. U are a class act and I will always have gratitude for your kindness” – actress-model Carmen Electra on Instagram.

– “One of the nicest men I’ve ever known. Godspeed, Hugh Hefner.” – singer Nancy Sinatra on Twitter.

– “Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef.” – broadcaster Larry King on Twitter.

– “Hugh Hefner put me in Playboy & ignited my career. I am forever indebted, Hef. You will forever live on as an icon of epic proportions.” – actress and former Playboy model Donna D’Errico on Twitter.

– “We’ve lost a true explorer, a man who had a keen sense of the future. We learned a lot from you Mr. Hefner.” – writer-producer Norman Lear on Twitter.

– “So sad to hear the news about Hugh Hefner. He was a #Legend, innovator & one of a kind. We had so many fun & incredible memories together. I will miss him dearly.” – socialite Paris Hilton on Facebook.

– “when I did playboy he spoke words to me that affected my direction. he was a man the room would stop for when he entered” – singer Aubrey O’Day on Twitter.Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

