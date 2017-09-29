ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Officers are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured in Elk Grove Thursday night.
The incident happened just before 9 p.m. at a home along Grovetree Way, near Elk Grove-Florin Road.
Police say they found a woman outside the home that was shot at least once and found the suspect inside the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
“We do have an active investigation. There were additional people inside the home where the shooting took place,” said Officer Chris Trim with the Elk Grove Police Department.
Few other details about the incident have been released.