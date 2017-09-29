Filed Under:Grant High School, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A memorial was held to remember the victims of the deadly crash that happened last week on westbound Interstate 80 and Madison Avenue.

The six-car accident left two dead and three others in critical condition.

Friends and family gathered at Grant High School Thursday evening, releasing balloons and dedicating a jersey to one of the victims

“Tonight was an example of a community healing – a community coming together, organizations coming together to show love for the kids and the families,” said Mervin Brookings, president of the Grant Youth Sports Association.

Investigators still do not know if drugs and alcohol were involved.

