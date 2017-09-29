Police: Man Dressed As Coke Bottle Robs Restaurant In Kentucky

Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Coca Cola

HENDERSON, Ky. (CBS) – Police in Kentucky are searching for a robber accused of carrying out his criminal act in thirst-quenching attire.

On Monday at 6:51 a.m. the gunman, who was wearing a Coca-Cola bottle costume, robbed a Rally’s restaurant in Henderson, say police.

In surveillance video recorded at an employee entrance, you see a man identified as the manager open the door and hand the suspect something. The suspect takes the object then pulls out a gun, points it at the manager and appears to be ordering the manager back inside the store.

The man took more than $500 from the fast-food restaurant and left in a gray minivan.

Henderson police identified the suspect and the male driver of the van as white.

