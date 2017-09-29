PE Teacher Accused Of Wrapping Jump Rope Around Students’ Necks

FRESNO (CBS13) — A physical education teacher is under arrest after he wrapped a jump rope around several students’ necks, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday.
Peter Samhammer, 64 of Clovis, faces four felony counts of child abuse and has been placed on administrative leave by the Central Unified School District.
Investigators say Samhammer disciplined several children by placing the jump rope around their necks and tightening it briefly before letting it go. It was enough to leave red marks on the children’s necks and shoulder areas.
The children were between the ages of 9 and 11.
Samhammer had previously worked with the Clovis Unified School District.