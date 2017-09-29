Sacramento Officer Hurt During Shootout With Suspect Speaks Out

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento police officer shot during a gun battle with a homicide suspect earlier in September is sharing his story.

Dramatic police dash cam and body cam video released this week showed the suspect, Eric Arnold, firing on officers during a traffic stop.

Two officers were hit; 12-year-veteran Victor Wolfe was shot in the leg and remains on crutches while he recovers from nerve damage.

Wolfe says everything happened so fast and that he relied on his training to keep himself alive.

“He came out of the car and within not even a matter of seconds was firing at us,” Wolfe said. “So at that point, we have to make the split-second decision to return fire for our safety and for others.”

Wolfe is thankful for the overwhelming community support and says he wants to return to work as soon as he is physically able to do so.

“I’m alive and I am happy to be here,” Wolfe said.

The second injured officer has since returned to work.