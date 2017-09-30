US Government Sues Guam Over Indigenous Land Law

Governor of Guam Eddie Baza Calvo attends a press briefing in Hagatna, Guam on August 14, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ED JONES (Photo credit should read ED JONES/AFP/Getty Images)

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — The U.S. government has filed a lawsuit against Guam and the Chamorro Land Trust Commission claiming the territory’s government has violated provisions of the Fair Housing Act.

The Pacific Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2yO3Wuk ) the lawsuit filed on Friday claims that Guam’s Chamorro Land Trust Act, which holds public land for the benefit of the island’s indigenous people, has discriminated on the basis of race or national origin.

The U.S. territory’s law allows the Chamorro people to apply for residential and agricultural leases of that land.

Guam Gov. Eddie Calvo says they plan to fight the lawsuit because it’s necessary to give the indigenous people the chance to build a home and live on their land.

The lawsuit asks a federal court to prohibit Guam’s practices it claims are discriminatory.

