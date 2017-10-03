Couple Born In Same Hospital On Same Day Gets Married

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) – A couple born on the same day at the same Massachusetts hospital have exchanged vows more than two decades later.

The Taunton Gazette reports that Jessica Gomes and Aaron Bairos got married Sept. 9. Each was born on April 28, 1990, at the same hospital in Taunton, about 40 miles south of Boston.

The two grew up in communities a few miles apart before meeting through mutual friends in high school.

Gomes says she and Bairos figured out they were born on the same day “pretty early on” when they took a drivers education class together and saw the proof on their learner’s permits.

She says it was love at first sight.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch