Fast-Moving Fire Spreads From Field Toward Homes

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two homes were damaged in a fast-moving fire, and it was a close call for dozens of apartments near Highway 99.

The fire ripped through a field just north of Sheldon Road and Cotton Lane.

Thick smoke filled the air and could be seen for miles. The fire damaged two outbuildings and ultimately flew under the eaves of two neighbor’s homes.

“It just started coming toward the house very, very quickly because of all the dry grass,” said Lisa Cummings who is 17 years old and has lived there her whole life.

Her family grabbed their pets and ran.

“In like 20 seconds it was right towards our deck,” she said.

A few doors down, Tom Crabb showed where he tried to hose down his shed and neighbor’s garage while waiting for help.

“Try to control it, and then the wind came up and gust to where I couldn’t see it, I couldn’t breathe, and I just had to drop the hose,” Crabb said.

He said there was plenty of fuel for the fire in the unkempt field behind their home.

“Everybody kind of keeps their grass mowed, so there hasn’t been any threat until the last couple of years,” he said.

The weather wasn’t helping either.

“The fire was wind driven and went through these backyards and actually did get into the homes,” said Chris Harvey with the Sacramento Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby apartment complex and from destroying any homes.

“We didn’t know what extent of the damage would be and I didn’t know if our house was going to be falling over or what,” Lisa said.

Her father built their home more than 30 years ago.

“I’m just happy that everyone’s ok and that I see the house still standing. That’s a good sign, but probably when I go inside and see all the damage I might cry, but we’ll get through it together,” her mother said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and firefighters say if in fact the land behind these homes was not kept and mowed, the landowner could face fines.