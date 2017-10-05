Suspects Try To Rob 2 Women In Driveway Of Sacramento Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A scary situation for two women in south Sacramento when they were almost robbed in their driveway.

They arrived home late from work around two Tuesday morning. When the women pulled into the driveway, three armed men banged on the window – telling them to unlock the doors.

The women called 911 and the suspects took off.

One neighbor says this incident should be a wake-up call for everyone.

“I think it was a fluke, not something that happens all the time,” she said. “So I’m not gonna be afraid, just be more aware, so I think everybody should do that.”

Police have not released any information about the suspects.

The suspects’ tactics are similar to those used in a recent crime spree in Sacramento and Elk Grove.

The suspects’ in those cases hit five victims, all within 15 miles of one another, in their driveways.

Elk Grove police made two arrests in one of the assaults, but neither they nor Sacramento police have said if the robberies were connected.