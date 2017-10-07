AMBER ALERT Issued After 2 Year Old Girl Abducted From San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) – San Francisco Police and California Highway Patrol have issued an Amber alert for 2-year-old Jalanie Fortson. Authorities say she was abducted from San Francisco and the suspects are Javonn Fortson 21, Lipine Faafui 22, and an unknown third female suspect.
They were last seen in a 2008 Silver Ford Fusion with License Plate “7RLR145” and authorities say they should be considered armed and dangerous.
The victim, Jalanie Fortson is a black female, 2 years of age, and was last seen wearing a pink zip-up sweater, matching sweatpants, and black and grey shoes. The child’s hair is in 2 long braids.
No photograph was immediately available. This story is developing, check back for updates.