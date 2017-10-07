Rocklin Police Search For Man Accused of Armed Robbery

ROCKLIN, Calif. (CBS13) – The Rocklin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a man accused of stealing a car at gunpoint and fleeing from officers, police said.

The armed robbery happened early Saturday in the “Commons” parking lot just off of Sierra College Boulevard. Officers say a man approached the victim in his car and pointed a handgun, demanding his vehicle and personal property.

The victim told police that he believed the suspect had been circling the parking lot earlier in a silver Infiniti, the department said. The suspect took the victim’s car and both vehicles fled the area together.

Shortly after, the Placer County Sheriff’s Department found both cars on Interstate 80. When deputies tried to stop both cars, they fled from the sheriff’s officers, resulting in a short pursuit into Sacramento County. The two cars were able to get away due to excessive speeds, police tell us. The victim’s car was found in a Sacramento neighborhood later. Multiple agencies searched for the suspect, but they did not locate the him.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall. They say he was wearing a half face mask with a dark long-sleeve shirt and dark pants. The suspect’s car was described as a silver Infiniti with paper license plates.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Rocklin Police Department.