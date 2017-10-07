Roseville’s Flood Protection Rating Brings International Attention

By Lisa Meadows
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The city of Roseville is the only city in the entire nation to receive the highest rating of flood preparedness by FEMA through the community rating system.

A $20 million dollar flood mitigation project – which included stream widening, flood walls, and storm water bypasses – lead to such safe flood protection measures in the city.

This allows for residents living in the floodplain to get a 45 percent insurance discount. It also brought international attention to the city.

The Peruvian Water Board and Meteorological Society recently visited the city to learn the state-of-the-art system Roseville is using.

The World Bank is providing about $12 million dollars to help the country improve its flood infrastructure. The country will use some of the lessons learned from the city of Roseville.

