Man Arrested After Driving Pickup Truck Into Four Cyclists During Charity Ride

Source: CHP Marin

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of plowing a pickup truck into four cyclists on a charity fundraising bike ride in Northern California.

The California Highway Patrol said 21-year-old Aaron Paff was arrested late Saturday after investigators located the truck in his driveway in Novato.

The CHP circulated photos of the dark blue Dodge Ram Saturday after a witness video showed the driver swerving from the middle lane to the right side of the road near Petaluma, hitting four cyclists.

At least one of the cyclists suffered critical injuries and was flown to a hospital for treatment. The executive director of Marin County Bicycle Coalition said suffered injuries to his head and eye, and was improving.

Paff was booked for investigation of hit-and-run and held on $50,000 bail.

