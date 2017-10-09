WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions NORCAL WILDFIRES: Latest evacuation orders | Road closures | Weather/air quality forecast | Wildfires Torch More Than 1,500 Structures

Man Was Banned From Library After He Hid Movies Involving Same-Sex Couples

(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

BAKER CITY, Ore. (AP) – Officials say a man has been allowed to return to a northeast Oregon library after he was banned for hiding movies involving same sex couples.

KBOI-TV reports (https://goo.gl/gB6PVV ) staff at the Baker County Public Library began noticing that the movies were missing last October.

Library Director Perry Stokes says seven DVDs were misplaced and eventually replaced when staff couldn’t find them. Other movies were later found hidden in other rooms, deep into shelving.

Stokes says staff determined one of their regular patrons who had complained about materials he objected to had hidden the movies.

Stokes says the man was initially unapologetic, but later apologized.

Stokes reported the incident to the Oregon Intellectual Freedom Clearinghouse and the American Library Association as one of the state’s 20 library book and material challenges from July 2016 to June 2017.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch