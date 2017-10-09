Report: Frank Gore On Former 49ers GM Baalke: “Trent Messed That Team Up”

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore had a few words to say about former San Francisco 49ers GM Trent Baalke in a post-game interview after the 26-23 OT win over his former team.

When asked by Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle what has happened to his former team since he left in 2014, the former 49ers running back didn’t shy away from letting his feelings be known.

“Trent (Baalke) messed that team up,” Gore said, referring to the former 49ers general manager who oversaw the firing of Jim Harbaugh, and the two disastrous seasons afterwards in which the team combined for just seven wins.

Baalke was hired by the 49ers in 2005 as the Western region scout. Prior to the 2011 season, he was promoted from Vice president of player personnel to GM.

Gore was a third round pick out of Miami (FL) during that same year in the 2005 NFL Draft. He spent nine years in San Francisco and helped the team reach a Super Bowl appearance in the 2012 season under Harbaugh.

Baalke elected not to re-sign Gore after the 2014 season, the same year that the organization “mutually parted ways” with Harbaugh, who developed a close relationship with Gore during their time together. Since Harbaugh’s firing, the 49ers went 7-29 before owner Jed York fired Baalke.

Gore signed with the Colts prior to the 2015 season, where he racked up 967 rushing yards that season and 1,025 in 2016.