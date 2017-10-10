Northern California Wildfire Death Toll Climbs To 15 People

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – At least 15 people have died in connection with Northern California wildfires, while 2,000 homes and businesses and other structures have been destroyed, OES confirms.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Chief Ken Pimlott says there are 16 fires burning throughout the region with another blaze in Orange County.

At least 4,000 personnel are helping fight the blazes.

Here are the number of fatalities, broken down by county.

The Sonoma County: 9

Napa County: 2

Yuba County: 1

Mendocino County: 3

Sonoma County spokeswoman Maggie Fleming said Tuesday says about 200 missing-person reports have been lodged as family members and friends scramble to locate loved ones while wildfires ravage the region.

She says it’s possible that most of those reported missing are safe but can’t be reached because of the widespread loss of cellphone service and other communications.

Fleming says officials are advising people with access to the internet to declare themselves safe on social media or contact the Red Cross.