Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason talk about last night’s Yankees win and give their predictions for the ALCS. Next, Jabari Davis joined the guys to preview the upcoming NBA season. The Guys also talked about the bizarre situation with Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie getting suspended by the New York Giants. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show Dan Steinberg, Washington Post, came on the show to talk about the Washington Nationals Game 5 tonight, and DC sports in general. Next, the guys received some breaking news with Ezekiel Elliott and The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals vacating his injunction, and what it means for Elliott, the Cowboys, and the NFL. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Nate Lundy, Fantasy Football Hour, joins the show to help you get your fantasy football line up set up for this week’s games. The guys then talked about Kyrie taking some possible shots at Cleveland. At the end of the show Damien and Jason gave their predictions for tonight’s Thursday Night Football game and the Kings preseason game. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

