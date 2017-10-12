NORCAL WILDFIRES: At least 29 dead so farResources: Evacuation orders, shelters and moreAir quality update and weather conditionsRoad closuresFire mapFire devastation in photosHow you can helpMore

Court Reversal: The Lo-Down – 10/12

Ezekiel Elliott, MLB, NBA, New York Yankees, NFL

Hour 1

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammate Brett Gardner #11 after hitting a two run home run against Jose Berrios #17 of the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down Damien and Jason talk about last night’s Yankees win and give their predictions for the ALCS.  Next, Jabari Davis joined the guys to preview the upcoming NBA  season.  The Guys also talked about the bizarre situation with Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie getting suspended by the New York Giants.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals hits a single one-run RBI against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Nationals Park on April 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.

(Photo Credit: Matt Hazlett/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show Dan Steinberg, Washington Post, came on the show to talk about the Washington Nationals Game 5 tonight, and DC sports in general.  Next, the guys received some breaking news with Ezekiel Elliott and The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals vacating his injunction, and what it means for Elliott, the Cowboys, and the NFL.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

gettyimages 830923616 e1503080600174 Court Reversal: The Lo Down 10/12

Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Nate Lundy, Fantasy Football Hour, joins the show to help you get your fantasy football line up set up for this week’s games.  The guys then talked about Kyrie taking some possible shots at Cleveland. At the end of the show Damien and Jason gave their predictions for tonight’s Thursday Night Football game and the Kings preseason game.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

