NORCAL WILDFIRES: At least 31 dead so farResources: Evacuation orders, shelters and moreAir quality update and weather conditionsRoad closuresFire mapFire devastation in photosHow you can helpMore

Status Summary Of Major Northern California Fires

Filed Under: Atlas Fire, calistoga fire, santa rosa fire, tubbs fire

Click here for the latest in-depth information on the Cal Fire incidents below. Click here for a map view.

Updated: 10/13/17 at 10:40 a.m. (Source: Cal Fire)

Atlas Fire

  • South of Lake Berryessa and northeast of Napa in Napa and Solano Counties
  • 48,228 acres burned
  • 27% contained
  • 2 civilian fatalities
  • Significant structures destroyed
    More information

Cascade Fire

  • Loma Rica area in Yuba County
  • 10,120 acres burned
  • 55% contained 
  • 4 civilian fatalities  
  • Significant structure destroyed
    More information

Cherokee Fire 

  • North of Oroville in Butte County
  • 8,417 acres burned
  • 70% contained
    More information

Honey Fire

  • Southwest of Paradise in Butte County
  • 150 acres burned
  • 75% contained
    More information

Ice Fire

  • 13 miles east of Camino in El Dorado County
  • 29 acres burned
  • 95% contained
    More information

LaPorte Fire

Lobo Fire

  • Rough and Ready area in Nevada County
  • 829 acres, 52% contained
  • Multiple structures destroyed
    More information

McCourtney Fire

  • Southwest of Grass Valley in Nevada County
  • 76 acres burned
  • 89% contained
    More information

Nuns Fire

  • north and west of Glen Ellen in Sonoma County
  • 44,381 acres burned
  • 5% contained
  • The Adobe Fire has merged with the Nuns Fire, which also includes the previous Norrbom Fire.
    More information

Partrick Fire

  • west of Napa in Napa County
  • 12,379 acres burned
  • 18% contained
    More information

Pocket Fire

  • Pocket Ranch and Ridge Ranch roads in Geyserville, Sonoma County
  • 9,996 acres burned
  • 5% contained
    More information

 Pressley Fire 

  • East of Rohnert Park in Sonoma COunty
  • 473 acres burned
  • 10% contained

Tubbs Fire

  • Between Calistoga and Santa Rosa in Sonoma and Napa Counties
  • 34,770 acres burned
  • 25% contained
  • Significant number of structures destroyed
    More information

Redwood Valley

  • North of Hwy. 20 in Potter Valley and Redwood Valley in Mendocino County
  • 34,000 acres burned
  • 10% contained
  • 8 civilian fatalities
  • Significant structures destroyed
    More information

 Sulphur Fire

  • Clearlake Oaks in Lake County
  • 2,500 acres burned
  • 55% contained
    More information

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch