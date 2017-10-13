Status Summary Of Major Northern California Fires

Click here for the latest in-depth information on the Cal Fire incidents below. Click here for a map view.
Updated: 10/13/17 at 10:40 a.m. (Source: Cal Fire)
Atlas Fire
- South of Lake Berryessa and northeast of Napa in Napa and Solano Counties
- 48,228 acres burned
- 27% contained
- 2 civilian fatalities
- Significant structures destroyed
Cascade Fire
- Loma Rica area in Yuba County
- 10,120 acres burned
- 55% contained
- 4 civilian fatalities
- Significant structure destroyed
Cherokee Fire
- North of Oroville in Butte County
- 8,417 acres burned
- 70% contained
Honey Fire
- Southwest of Paradise in Butte County
- 150 acres burned
- 75% contained
Ice Fire
- 13 miles east of Camino in El Dorado County
- 29 acres burned
- 95% contained
LaPorte Fire
- Bangor area in Butte County
- 6,139 acres burned
- 45% contained
Lobo Fire
- Rough and Ready area in Nevada County
- 829 acres, 52% contained
- Multiple structures destroyed
McCourtney Fire
- Southwest of Grass Valley in Nevada County
- 76 acres burned
- 89% contained
Nuns Fire
- north and west of Glen Ellen in Sonoma County
- 44,381 acres burned
- 5% contained
- The Adobe Fire has merged with the Nuns Fire, which also includes the previous Norrbom Fire.
Partrick Fire
- west of Napa in Napa County
- 12,379 acres burned
- 18% contained
Pocket Fire
- Pocket Ranch and Ridge Ranch roads in Geyserville, Sonoma County
- 9,996 acres burned
- 5% contained
Pressley Fire
- East of Rohnert Park in Sonoma COunty
- 473 acres burned
- 10% contained
Tubbs Fire
- Between Calistoga and Santa Rosa in Sonoma and Napa Counties
- 34,770 acres burned
- 25% contained
- Significant number of structures destroyed
Redwood Valley
- North of Hwy. 20 in Potter Valley and Redwood Valley in Mendocino County
- 34,000 acres burned
- 10% contained
- 8 civilian fatalities
- Significant structures destroyed
Sulphur Fire
- Clearlake Oaks in Lake County
- 2,500 acres burned
- 55% contained
