Report: 49ers Shopping Pro Bowl LB NaVorro Bowman

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
It appears that All-Pro linebacker NaVorro Bowman may not be in the Bay Area much longer, at least in red and gold colors.
In a tweet sent out by ESPN‘s Adam Schefter, Bowman is being shopped by the San Francisco 49ers…and teams are interested.
Bowman was drafted in the third round by the 49ers in 2010 and has played for the team since with three Pro Bowl entries and four First-team All-Pro vote-ins.
Bowman was one of the key contributors during the team’s playoff runs from 2011 through 2013, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2012.
His biggest issue has been injuries. He was forced to sit through the entire 2014 season with ACL and MCL tears to his knee. In 2016, he tore his achilles tendon during a meeting against the Dallas Cowboys.
Bowman has recently expressed his displeasure with being rested more than usual. Perhaps that was the breaking point to this all.