Sacramento Kings Fall To Los Angeles Clippers

The Sacramento Kings were in LA last night as they took on the Los Angeles Clippers in preseason. The Clippers won 104-87, and you can see the recap above. Box scores are below.
|SACRAMENTO (87)
Jackson 0-4 0-0 0, Randolph 5-8 2-4 14, Cauley-Stein 5-11 0-0 10, Hill 1-3 1-1 3, Hield 4-10 1-1 12, Labissiere 1-6 5-8 7, Koufos 1-4 0-0 2, Mason 5-7 2-2 13, Stockton 0-1 0-0 0, Temple 4-7 2-2 13, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 5-9 0-0 13, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 31-77 13-18 87.
|L.A. CLIPPERS (104)
W.Johnson 6-8 0-0 16, Griffin 7-13 2-3 18, Jordan 5-7 3-6 13, Teodosic 3-5 0-0 8, L.Williams 5-11 2-2 14, Harrell 1-3 0-0 2, Reed 0-3 1-2 1, B.Johnson 2-7 0-0 4, Plumlee 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 2-5 0-2 4, C.Williams 2-4 3-4 8, Wallace 6-9 4-4 16. Totals 39-75 15-23 104.
|Sacramento
|24
|20
|24
|19—
|87
|L.A. Clippers
|22
|22
|30
|30—104
3-Point Goals_Sacramento 12-26 (Temple 3-4, Bogdanovic 3-4, Hield 3-5, Randolph 2-4, Mason 1-2, Labissiere 0-1, Hill 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Carter 0-3), L.A. Clippers 11-25 (W.Johnson 4-4, Teodosic 2-3, Griffin 2-4, L.Williams 2-7, C.Williams 1-3, Wallace 0-1, Evans 0-1, B.Johnson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento 38 (Koufos 10), L.A. Clippers 44 (Jordan 14). Assists_Sacramento 21 (Mason 4), L.A. Clippers 25 (Teodosic 6). Total Fouls_Sacramento 22, L.A. Clippers 19. Technicals_Jordan 2. A_11,225 (19,060).
