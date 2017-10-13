NORCAL WILDFIRES: At least 31 dead so farResources: Evacuation orders, shelters and moreAir quality update and weather conditionsRoad closuresFire mapFire devastation in photosHow you can helpMore

K9 Injured, Yuba County Deputies Shoot And Kill Burglary Suspect

Filed Under: olivehurst, Yuba County

OLIVEHURST (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a deputy shot and killed a burglary suspect early Friday morning.

The scene was at a home along the 4000 block of Fiesta Way.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to the scene just before 5 a.m. after a resident heard someone breaking into the garage. At the scene, deputies saw that someone had forced their way into the garage and was now barricaded in the attic.

Deputies tried to talk the suspect down from the attic for several hours, but they eventually had to release a K9 to try and take the suspect into custody.

It is unclear what led up to it, but deputies soon announced they had opened fire and taken the suspect down.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the K9 suffered lacerations in the incident and has been taken to a vet hospital.

