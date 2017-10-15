NORCAL WILDFIRES: Wildfire status summaryResources: Evacuation orders, shelters...Air quality & weather conditionsRoad closuresFire mapFire devastation in photosHow you can helpMore

Raiders Hold Pregame Ceremony For Fire Victims

OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 31: Head coach Jack Del Rio of the Oakland Raiders looks on from the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter of their game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on August 31, 2017 in Oakland, California.
(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Oakland Raiders held a moment of silence and kept the torch that honors late owner Al Davis unlit as part of a pregame ceremony for those affected by the wine country wildfires.

Former Raiders receiver Cliff Branch announced the tribute. Branch lost his home in the fires this past week.

The Raiders have lit a torch at the Coliseum in honor of Davis for every game since his death in October 2011.

The blazes have been blamed for at least 40 deaths and destroyed some 5,700 structures.

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch once again was the only player from either team to sit during the national anthem.

