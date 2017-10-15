Raiders Hold Pregame Ceremony For Fire Victims

The Oakland Raiders held a moment of silence and kept the torch that honors late owner Al Davis unlit as part of a pregame ceremony for those affected by the wine country wildfires.
Former Raiders receiver Cliff Branch announced the tribute. Branch lost his home in the fires this past week.
The Raiders have lit a torch at the Coliseum in honor of Davis for every game since his death in October 2011.
The blazes have been blamed for at least 40 deaths and destroyed some 5,700 structures.
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch once again was the only player from either team to sit during the national anthem.